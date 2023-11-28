Catholic World News

Spain’s dioceses to compensate abuse victims even if priest has died

November 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Following an independent commission’s report on the sexual abuse of minors, the Spanish bishops apologized for abuse and also questioned the estimated number of victims, which was based on an extrapolation of survey data.

Auxiliary Bishop Francisco César García Magán of Toledo, the secretary-general of the episcopal conference, said at a press conference that “we will also pay if the perpetrator is deceased or if there is a civil statute of limitations.”

“It will have to be examined on a case-by-case basis,” he continued. “And if that moral conclusion is reached, then there will be that moral reparation.”

