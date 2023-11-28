Catholic World News

Russian drone damages Kyiv Catholic cathedral

November 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A massive Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, damaged doors and windows of the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, the principal cathedral of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

The attack took place on Holodomor Remembrance Day, which recalls the 1932-33 man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians under Soviet rule.

