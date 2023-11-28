Russian drone damages Kyiv Catholic cathedral
November 28, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: A massive Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, damaged doors and windows of the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, the principal cathedral of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
The attack took place on Holodomor Remembrance Day, which recalls the 1932-33 man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians under Soviet rule.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:50 AM ET USA
I just read the cited article. Ukrainian military intelligence could not have produced a more fanciful play of words. The masterpiece seems to equate Russia to the Soviet Union. A more accurate description would have the Kiev government as the persecutors of the people: persecution against Orthodox Christians; military aggression against the Donbas beginning with the Maidan Revolution in 2014 until the Russian operation last year; throwing of youth, women, and the aged into the meat grinder.