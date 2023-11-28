Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes Biden administration’s proposed changes to temporary worker visa programs

November 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The general counsel and associate general counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have written a five-page letter to the Department of Homeland Security welcoming the agency’s proposed updates to H-2A and H-2B visa programs for temporary foreign workers.

They wrote, “The USCCB believes that the Proposed Rule, overall, is a step in the right direction and would bring several positive outcomes, such as preventing incidents of human trafficking, increasing identification of trafficked workers and employers who do not treat their workers with dignity and respect, barring these employers from participating in the H-2 programs, and increasing awareness of workers’ rights, among other things.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!