Pope: Reconstruction of earthquake-hit central Italy must be sustainable

November 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged mayors in central Italy to be attentive to sustainability and climate change as they continue to rebuild from the earthquakes of August 2016, October 2016, and January 2017.

“The commitment to hydrogeological security represents a vital need, made even more necessary by the acceleration of climate change,” the Pope told the mayors.

The Pontiff delivered his address in Italian; the Vatican has not yet translated the address into other languages.

