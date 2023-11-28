Catholic World News

Papal message marks 10th anniversary of Evangelii Gaudium

November 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to a symposium marking the 10th anniversary of Evangelii Gaudium [The Joy of the Gospel], his apostolic exhortation on the proclamation of the Gospel in today’s world.

The papal message to the symposium, organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, emphasized that “the entire path of our redemption is marked by the poor.”

The message—written in Spanish, and currently available from the Vatican only in Spanish and Italian—has two principal sections: “a new mentality” and “new social structures.”

“If we do not achieve this change in mentality and structures, we are doomed to see the climate, health, migration, and particularly violence and wars deepen, endangering the entire human family, both poor and non-poor, integrated and excluded,” Pope Francis wrote.

