Catholic World News

11 new members appointed to Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

November 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: On November 25, Pope Francis appointed three clerics and eight laity to five-year terms as members of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, bringing the total number of members to 25.

The new members include the archbishop of Seville (Spain); priests associated with the Communion and Liberation movement and Opus Dei; laity with leadership roles in the Emmanuel Community and the Focolare movement; the laywoman who leads the Chilean bishops’ abuse prevention efforts; scholars in gynecology and matrimonial canon law; and the spouses who lead the Taiwanese bishops’ Marriage and Family Pastoral Center.

Under the leadership of Cardinal Kevin Farrell (the Dicastery’s prefect) and Gleison de Paula Souza (the Dicastery’s secretary), the members of the dicastery typically meet every two years to discuss “questions of greater importance,” according to the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roma Curia (Articles 26, 128-141).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!