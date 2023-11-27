Catholic World News

Pope welcomes Mideast truce, hostage releases

November 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today let us thank God that there is finally a truce between Israel and Palestine, and some hostages have been freed,” Pope Francis said on November 26.

“Let us pray that they will all be freed as soon as possible – think of their families! —that more humanitarian aid will enter Gaza, and that dialogue is insisted upon: it is the only way, the only way to achieve peace,” he continued. “Those do not want dialogue do not want peace.”

