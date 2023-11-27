Catholic World News

Marking Holodomor Remembrance Day, Pope Francis reflects on ‘tormented’ Ukraine

November 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

CWN Editor's Note: “Yesterday tormented Ukraine commemorated the Holodomor, the genocide perpetrated by the Soviet regime which, 90 years ago, caused millions of people to starve to death,” Pope Francis said on November 26. “That lacerating wound, instead of healing, is made even more painful by the atrocities of the war that continues to make that dear nation suffer.”

“For all peoples torn apart by conflicts, let us continue to pray tirelessly, because prayer is the force of peace that stops the spiral of hatred, that breaks the cycle of revenge and opens up unexpected paths of reconciliation,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!