Vatican prosecution case built on ‘fantasy,’ defense lawyers argue

November 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers representing Cardinal Angelo Becciu said that Vatican prosecutors based their case on a “completely shattered theory” in the Vatican’s financial-misconduct “trial of the century.”

In closing arguments in defense of the accused cardinal— who is the most prominent among ten people facing criminal charges in the case— lawyers said that Vatican real-estate dealings at the center of the case did not involve any conspiracy. Similarly, lawyers for another defendant, Gianluigi Torzi, said that the prosecutor’s case was “a castle that is completely invented, a total fantasy.”

Cardinal Becciu’s lawyers also suggested that repeated interventions in the case by Pope Francis could “crack the substantial trust that the Vatican City State jurisdiction has enjoyed until now internationally.”

