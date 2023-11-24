Catholic World News

Welcome, care, and fraternity: Pope encourages work of the Fraternity of Romena

November 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged the members of the Fraternity of Romena (Italian website) to welcome and care for those who visit and to discover “in the face of each person a brother to love.”

Founded by Don Luigi Verdi in 1991, the apostolate welcomes people to a Romanesque parish in rural Arezzo to pray and work together for a time. “In the simplicity of work, also farming work, in the contemplation of creation, in Gospel sobriety, you offer to anyone who passes by Romena a space of fraternity, where the beauty of being together is cultivated,” Pope Francis said.

Also present at the November 23 audience were members of the Nain Group, which offers support for grieving parents whose children have died.

