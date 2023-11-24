Catholic World News

Travel the paths of formation, protection, and witness, Pope tells media professionals

November 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Media professionals should travel three paths: the path of formation, the path of protection, and the path of witness, Pope Francis said in a November 23 audience.

“You have a vocation to remind us, in a simple and understandable style, that beyond the news and scoops, there are always feelings, stories, flesh and blood people to be respected as if they were your own relatives,” the Pope said in reference to formation.

In reference to protection, the Pontiff said that “it is fundamental to promote tools that protect everyone, especially the weakest, minors, the elderly and people with disabilities, and to protect them from the intrusiveness of the digital world and the seductions of provocative and polemic communication.”

Turning to witness, Pope Francis upheld the example of Blessed Carlo Acutis and said that “fidelity to the Gospel presupposes the capacity to risk for goodness and to go against the grain ... But this can be done credibly only if you first bear witness to what you say.”

Present at the audience were representatives of four Italian organizations: the Italian Federation of Catholic Weeklies, the Italian Periodical Press Union, the Corallo Association (which represents Catholic radio and TV stations), and AIART Media Citizens (which educates citizens about the media).

