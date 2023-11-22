Catholic World News

US bishops’ doctrine chairman discusses support for naming Newman a doctor of the Church

November 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with The Pillar, Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville (TX), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Doctrine, discussed why he supports naming St. John Henry Newman (1801-1890) a doctor of the Church.

By a 240-2 margin, the US bishops, at their fall meeting, lent their support to the English bishops’ petition to the Pope to name Newman a doctor of the Church.

Among Newman’s most famous writings, besides his sermons, are The Essay on the Development of Christian Doctrine (1845), The Idea of a University (1852), the autobiographical Apologia pro Vita Sua (1864), the poetic Dream of Gerontius (1865), and the philosophical Essay in Aid of a Grammar of Assent (1870).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!