Church Militant founder resigns; group cites morality clause

November 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Voris, the founder of Church Militant, has resigned because of a violation of the organization’s morality clause, the organization said on November 21.

Church Militant has acquired both a large audience and a deserved reputation for controversy, specializing in criticism of individuals and institutions within the Church—and often generating hostility. (In a 2021 statement, the Detroit archdiocese —which had denied any affiliation with the Detroit-based group—denounced “racist and derogatory” language published by Church Militant about Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington.) In recent months the organization had been facing budget crunches and subsequent layoffs. Church Militant declined to provide detailed information about the reasons for Voris’ resignation. In a personal statement, Voris said that he is dealing with issues from a troubled past; he emphasized that he remains fully committed to the Catholic faith and to the mission of Church Militant.

