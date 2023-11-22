Catholic World News

Pope welcomes migrant he’s been praying for since July

November 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In July, the Associated Press and other news agencies reported on the plight of Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, a migrant who, along with his family, was expelled from Tunisia. His wife and daughter died in the Sahara.

Pope Francis met Crepin in his residence, along with members of Mediterranea Saving Humans, an organization that assists migrants, and Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

“Moved by his story, Pope Francis listened to his words of gratitude for the meeting and as well as painful stories about the thousands of people who suffer in the attempt to reach Europe,” said the Vatican press office.

