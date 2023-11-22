Catholic World News

‘We have a duty to share the Gospel with all,’ Pope says at general audience

November 22, 2023

Continuing his series of Wednesday catecheses on the theme of “the passion for evangelization: the apostolic zeal of the believer,” Pope Francis devoted his November 22 general audience to the theme of “proclamation is for all” (L’annuncio è per tutti).

“In our continuing catechesis on apostolic zeal, we are reflecting on the Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium and its summons to proclaim the ‘joy of the Gospel,’“ Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican summary of his remarks. “That joy is meant for everyone, since the risen Lord wishes to call all men and women to share in the fullness of life.”

The summary continued:

In fidelity to the mission we received in baptism, we have a duty to share the Gospel with all whom we meet, not excluding anyone, because Christ was born, died, and rose again for all. The Scriptures reveal that when God calls individuals to discipleship, he also sends them forth as witnesses of his redeeming love. The Church herself is “catholic,” universal, for she has been entrusted with the mission of making disciples of all nations, while also fostering unity that respects and reconciles the rich variety of histories and cultures. May we who have experienced the beauty and joy of the Gospel become ever more conscious that its message is good news for all, and strive to show the face of a Church that is welcoming and embraces all.

