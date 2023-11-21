Catholic World News

Mother Teresa’s nuns ‘under siege’ in Gaza

November 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: An institution run by the Missionaries of Charity is ‘under siege’ in the Gaza strip, the community’s superior reports.

The Israeli Defense Forces have surrounded the convent, which houses 60 people as well as the nuns. The Israeli military has offered to evacuate the nuns, but they have declined to leave, saying that the disabled people in their care “are not self-sufficient and cannot move on their own.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!