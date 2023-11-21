Catholic World News

Argentine elections seen as rejection of Pope Francis?

November 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: John Allen of Cruz analyzes how the election of Javier Milei as Argentina’s new President can be seen as a repudiation of the policies backed by Pope Francis, the first native of Argentine to become Pope.

Frankly, if a group of church affairs junkies were to sit down in a bar and try to sketch a ticket on a cocktail napkin that would amount to a rejection tout court of a sitting pope’s agenda, it’s doubtful they could have come up with anything more vivid than what actually happened.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!