Using abortion protest law, Catholic hospital system sues patients who refuse to be discharged

November 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “A Catholic hospital system is suing several California patients and their advocates because the patients allegedly refused to be discharged,” the report begins. “The suits invoke a novel legal approach: accusing them of trespassing under a California law intended to stop anti-abortion protesters from blocking access to health facilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

