Catholic World News

Pope meets with leaders of Roman Curia

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 20 with the heads of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia.

The Vatican did not announce the topic(s) of the meeting. Meetings of Curia leaders are infrequent but not extraordinary.

