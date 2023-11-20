X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

Argentina’s president-elect is critic of Pope Francis

November 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on VOA

CWN Editor's Note: Javier Milei, a libertarian populist, has won election as Argentina’s next president.

Milei has frequently criticized Pope Francis, labeling the Pontiff as a socialist. His upset victory over a Peronist rival has prompted speculation that Pope Francis—who has not visited Argentina in the ten years since his election—will continue to avoid his homeland.

Milei won voters’ support with his denunciation of corruption in government, citing a need for “drastic” changes. After his election he told cheering supporters that “the reconstruction of Argentina begins today.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!