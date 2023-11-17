Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland discusses removal in TV interview

November 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland discussed his removal from the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, in a lengthy televised interview with Raymond Arroyo on EWTN’s “The World Over” program on November 16.

Bishop Strickland said that he had been given no specific reason why the Vatican ousted him, apart from a complaint that he had not maintained a “fraternal” relationship with other American bishops.

