Catholic World News

Syrian prelate denounces violence in Gaza, urges two-state solution

November 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jacques Mourad of Homs, Syria has decried “the atrocious death of thousands of innocent people in a few days” in Gaza, and insisted that the crisis in the Middle East can only be resolved by a two-state solution.

Archbishop Mourad—who was kidnapped by Islamic State terrorists in 2015 and held for several months—said: “It is not humane for Palestinians to kill Israelis in kibbutzim. And it is not humane for Israelis to bomb churches and hospitals. Evil cannot be eradicated by evil.”

The archbishop went on to note that Palestinians have also suffered violence from other Arab countries, whose leaders are unwilling to support a two-state solution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!