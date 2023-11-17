Catholic World News

Pakistani government returns college to Presbyterian ownership

November 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Pakistan has returned control of Gordon College, in Rawalpindi, to the Presbyterian Church of Pakistan. The college, established by Presbyterian clerics in 1893, had been nationalized in 1972 under the regime of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Some students and faculty members at the college have opposed the return to its Presbyterian owners, suggesting instead that the schools should instead remain under government control as a Muslim institution.

