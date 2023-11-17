Catholic World News

Pro-lifer found guilty under FACE act; prison sentence looms

November 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A pro-life activist from Massachusetts has been found guilty of violating the FACE Act, and could face a prison sentence of up to 11 years, for blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic in Washington, DC, in October 2020. The court allow Paulette Harlow, who is 75 years old, to remain under house arrest until her sentencing in March, because of her health condition.

