Holiness enriches families, communities, Pope says

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed participants in a Vatican conference on “the communitarian dimension of holiness” on November 16, offering them three themes of holiness.

True holiness unites people, the Pope said first. Next he emphasized the importance of family holiness. Finally he spoke of the holiness of martyrs, “who testify to faith and charity.”

In speaking of contemporary martyrs the Pope cited the example of Asia Bibi, the Pakistani woman who served nine years in prison before finally being released and allowed to move to Canada.

