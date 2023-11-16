Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland appears near, but not at, bishops’ meeting

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland, removed from the office of bishop of Tyler (TX) on November 11, appeared on the sidewalk near the US bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore, but did not enter the hotel where the meeting was taking place.

“I’m a bishop without a diocese, which is a strange place to be. But that’s where I am,” he said. “My next step, after this week: I’m going to Thanksgiving dinner at my sister’s house—that’s all I know.”

