Transparency needs to be balanced by ‘effectiveness,’ Vatican finance leader tells Pope

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the staff of the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy in a November 13 audience. The Pontiff established the Secretariat, initially led by Cardinal George Pell, in 2014.

The Pope “invited them to continue on the path already undertaken, both regarding transparency and oversight, and in identifying increasingly streamlined and effective procedures,” according to the summary of his remarks provided by Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

Maximino Caballero Ledo, appointed prefect of the Secretariat in December 2022, also spoke during the audience. According to Vatican News, he “emphasized that the Secretariat for the Economy seeks to support the progress of the reform in the constant search for a balance between the needs of regulation and oversight—essential from a perspective of transparency and protection of limited resources—and the needs of effectiveness and agility in management, equally essential to ensure the realization of the mission of the Bishop of Rome and the dicasteries that assist him.”

