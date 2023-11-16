Catholic World News

English bishops welcome UK Supreme Court decision blocking deportation of asylum-seekers

November 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul McAleenan, lead bishop for migrants and refugees for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, welcomed a UK Supreme Court decision blocking the planned deportation of asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

“I am greatly relieved that the proposal to send those seeking asylum to Rwanda has been ruled unlawful,” the prelate said. “This was a policy that ignored the innate human dignity of those seeking sanctuary.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!