Pope Francis, local bishop lament slaughter in Cameroon village

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Over 30 people werre killed in a recent attack on a village in the Diocese of Mamfe (Cameroon). Separatist fighters are suspected of committing the attack; the Anglophone crisis, an ongoing armed conflict in Cameroon, began in 2017 and has displaced over 700,000 people.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to be informed of the recent killings that took place in Egbekaw in the Diocese of Mamfe,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, wrote in a letter to the bishops’ conference. “He asks you to convey his spiritual closeness and assurance of his prayers to those affected by this tragedy.”

“We vehemently condemn the atrocious act that brought about the destruction of the lives of so many innocent men, women, and children,” said Bishop Aloysius Fondong Abangalo of Mamfe. “The massacre of human beings is an intrinsically evil act because it violates the fifth commandment of the Decalogue: You shall not kill.”

