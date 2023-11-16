Catholic World News

USCCB moves forward with Institute on the Catechism

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport (CT) offered an update on the USCCB’s new Institute on the Catechism at the fall meeting of the bishops’ conference.

Bishop Caggiano said that the Institute is nearing completion of a guidebook for writers of catechetical materials. He emphasized that Pope Francis “calls us to embrace kerygmatic catechesis and to see catechesis within the larger lens of evangelization.”

