Indiana priest to lead bishops’ new Institute on the Catechism

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has appointed Father Daniel Mahan of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis as the director of its new Institute on the Catechism.



The Institute will “accompany publishers in the development of materials that are faithful to the Catechism’s teaching and effective in evangelizing.” The Institute will also promote an “evangelizing catechesis.”



According to the Institute, “an evangelizing catechesis seeks to deepen a personal encounter with Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit: it proclaims the core message of the Gospel, the kerygma; it accompanies people to a response of faith and conversion to Christ; it provides a systematic exposition of God’s revelation within the communion of the Catholic Church; and it sends out missionary disciples as witnesses to the good news of salvation.”

