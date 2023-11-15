Catholic World News

189 public works planned in Rome for 2025 Jubilee

November 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Leading Vatican and Italian officials, led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin (the Holy See’s Secretary of State) and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, met on November 14 to discuss planning for the millions of pilgrims who are expected in Rome for the 2025 Jubilee Year.

“It is crucial for us to do our utmost to make Italy and the city able to welcome the many pilgrims,” said Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri.

ANSA, Italy’s leading news agency, reported that 189 public works are planned in the city for the Jubilee.

