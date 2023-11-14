Catholic World News

Survey shows ‘Gen Z’ ambivalent on sexual identity

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Americans of Generation Z—the cohort of young adults born after 1996—show a remarkable ambivalence about the sexual identity, according to a major new study sponsored by the American Enterprise Institute.

The survey found that 24% of ‘Gen Z’ adults identify themselves as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or otherwise not heterosexual. That figure is even higher (31%) for Gen Z women. Among Gen Z respondents who identified their political leanings as liberal, nearly half (48%) of the women identified as lesbian, bisexual, or something else.

Nevertheless, the survey showed a decline in the number of Gen Z respondents who support same-sex marriage: from 80% in 2021 to 69% today.

