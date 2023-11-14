Catholic World News

German bishops empower lay voters in policy-making body

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On the “synodal committee,” set up by German Church leaders to implement the recommendations of the “Synodal Path,” decisions will require approval by two-thirds of the members—but not necessarily by two-thirds of the bishops on the committee.

At a November 11 meeting, the committee members voted to deny the bishops an effective blocking power in policy-setting votes. The voting procedures now directly challenge the Vatican’s insistence that bishops alone have the authority to set policies for their dioceses.

The committee includes Germany’s 27 diocesan bishops along with the same number of members appointed by the Central Committee of German Catholics, plus 20 other members elected by Synodal Path delegates. Thus bishops represent only 36% of the voters.

Four German bishops have declined to participate in the committee’s work.

