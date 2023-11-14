Catholic World News

Peru legislators recognize right to life for unborn

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Peru have approved legislation that extends constitutional rights to unborn children.

The bill—incorporating the right to life that the Peruvian constitution ensures from the time of conception—explicitly guarantees that the unborn child has full status as a human person with all the associated rights.

