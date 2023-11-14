Catholic World News

Shanghai bishop pushes for ‘sinicization’ of Catholic Church

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Shen Bin on Shanghai has strongly endorsed the Chinese government’s call for “sinicization” of Catholicism.

Bishop Shen—who was appointed to his Shanghai post by the Chinese regime without Vatican approval, in an apparent breach of a secret Vatican-Beijing pact on appointment of bishops—said that sinicization is “an inherent rule and a fundamental requirement for the survival and development of the Catholic Church in China itself.”

The bishop, who is vice-president of teh government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association, made his remarks in an interview with the government-run China News Service.

