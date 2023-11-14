Catholic World News

US bishops begin fall meeting with prayers, Mass for peace

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops began their three-day fall meeting in Baltimore on November 13 with a morning of prayer, reflection, and confession. The public sessions of the meeting, which will be livestreamed, begin on November 14 (agenda); a discussion of the bishops’ election statement, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, may spark debate.

The president of the bishops’ conference, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, preached the homily at the opening Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“Occasionally I think back to my three years in the Nunciature of Paraguay under the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner,” he preached. “There was a constant attempt to use the Catholic faith as a vehicle for protest, but there was also the quest to convince the faithful that the most effective way of preaching the truth was to find a way to make it welcomed.”

“Rather than the baseball bat, effective use of honey might attract more,” he continued. “We are indeed in sales and have a great Person whose welcome into the hearts of those of our time we facilitate.”

