Benedictine nuns to take over Pope Benedict’s retirement home at Vatican

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has invited a contemplative community of Benedictine nuns from Argentina to live in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery on the Vatican grounds, where Pope Benedict XVI lived after his retirement.

Pope John Paul II originally set up the monastery as a place where contemplative religious could pray for the Pontiff and the universal Church. Pope Francis has asked the Benedictine Order of the Abbey of Saint Scholastica of Victoria, a community of six nuns, to fulfill that role.

The Argentine nuns are expected to take up residence at the Vatican in January.

