Pope reaffirms right of parents to educate their children in freedom

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the general assembly and conference of the European Parents’ Association and said that “there is a clear need” to “protect the right of parents to raise and educate their children in freedom, without finding themselves constrained in any sphere, particularly in that of schooling, to accept educational programs contrary to their beliefs and values.”

“Indeed, this is a very great challenge at present,” the Pope noted in his remarks, delivered on November 11.

The Pope told the parents that “realization of God’s immense love for us” can help parents in their task of forming their children in the face of deep cultural challenges, such as “ethical subjectivism and practical materialism.”

“This is the lofty educational mission of parents: to form free and generous persons who have come to know God’s love, and to bestow freely on others what they themselves have received as a gift,” the Pope said. “It is not easy to convey, but let us call this the ‘transmission of giving freely.’”

