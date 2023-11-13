Catholic World News

Shrines are places of prayer, consolation, and hope, Pope tells shrine rectors, personnel

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On November 11, Pope Francis received participants in the 2nd International Conference for Rectors and Pastoral Personnel of Shrines, organized by the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Describing shrines as places of prayer, consolation, and hope, Pope Francis said that “one comes to the shrine, above all, to pray.”

“We have lost something of the sense of adoration,” the Pope said. “We must regain it. Perhaps we need to realize that the ambience and atmosphere of our churches do not always invite people to gather and worship. We must encourage pilgrims to experience contemplative silence —and it is not easy —adoring silence. This means helping them to fix their gaze on the essentials of faith.”

