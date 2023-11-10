Catholic World News

Vatican hosts international conference for shrine leaders, personnel

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization is hosting its 2nd International Conference for Rectors and Pastoral Personnel of Shrines.

The theme of the three-day conference, which began on November 9, is “The Shrine: A House of Prayer, on the Way to the Jubilee 2025.” Six hundred people are attending.

The dicastery’s first international conference took place in 2018. In his address to participants in that conference, Pope Francis spoke about the importance of hospitality for pilgrims.

