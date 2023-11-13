Catholic World News

International Buddhist-Christian dialogue examines compassion, love

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue announced that the 7th Buddhist-Christian Colloquium is taking place in Bangkok on November 13-16. The theme of the colloquium is “Karuṇā and Agape in Dialogue for Healing a Wounded Humanity and the Earth.”

Karuṇā is typically translated as compassion; agape is selfless Christian love.

