Italian senate authorizes new inquiry in Orlandi case

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian senate has authorized a parliamentary investigation into the case of Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1983.

The unsolved case of the “Vatican girl”—the daughter of a Vatican employee—drew new public attention last October, with the airing of a documentary exploring various conspiracy theories about her disappearance. But calls for a new investigation were set aside when the girl’s brother, Pietro Orlandi, drew outrage by suggesting that Pope John Paul II had been involved in her abduction—a suggestion that Pope Francis dismissed as “rubbish.”

