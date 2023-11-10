Catholic World News

‘The situation in North Gaza is unraveling,’ CRS spokeswoman warns

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Caroline Brennan, a spokeswoman for Catholic Relief Services, warned that “the situation in North Gaza is unraveling.”

“There is no safe haven, and there is no way out,” she told the Jesuit journal America. Referring to “really crowded, very unsanitary conditions,” she noted that one local Catholic Relief Services staff member “said his entire extended family is now in his home—more than 80 people.”

“A sign of the desperation felt by Gaza’s families was a recent hurried baptism celebration for nine children at St. Porphyrius [Greek Orthodox] church,” America reported.

