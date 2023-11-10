Catholic World News

Prelate offers 10 recommendations to Congress for protecting unaccompanied migrant children

November 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration offered 10 recommendations to members of Congress to foster the protection of unaccompanied migrant children in the United States. The USCCB’s Department of Migration and Refugee Services drafted the recommendations.

“While we are also deeply committed to the well-being of these children prior to and during their time in federal custody,” wrote Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, “the scope of these recommendations reflects the reality that exploitation is most likely to occur when children lack access to support and become isolated from their local communities.”

The prelate’s first recommendation is to “fully fund post-release services and grant ORR [the Office of Refugee Resettlement] authority to provide post-release services whenever it is determined to be in a child’s best interests.” The second is to “clarify ORR’s authority to intervene in cases where a child has already been released to a sponsor and the child’s safety or well-being is at risk.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!