Ukrainian Catholic leader welcomes step toward EU membership, warns of looming humanitarian catastrophe

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has recommended opening EU membership negotiations with Ukraine—a development welcomed by Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

The Major Archbishop said that he was visiting Brussels to reaffirm Ukraine’s “aspiration in the context of the neocolonial war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. Ukraine is waiting for an invitation to join the EU.”

In a meeting with a group of members of the European Parliament, the prelate expressed “deep gratitude to the European nations for their solidarity and hospitality to Ukrainian migrants.” He also warned that “the Russian aggressor is deliberately trying to instigate a humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine, systematically destroying its vital infrastructure, its cities and villages, killing civilians and trying to provoke an energy crisis. About seven million Ukrainians will again face a food crisis this winter.”

The prelate called on the European lawmakers “to do their utmost to ensure that the war in Ukraine, provoking a humanitarian crisis, does not cause a humanitarian catastrophe — the largest in Europe since the Second World War.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

