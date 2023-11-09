Catholic World News

Papal thanks for Patrons of the Arts of the Vatican Museums

November 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 9 private audience Pope Francis thanked the Patrons of the Arts of the Vatican Museums for their support, noting that it had been “inspired not only by a love for the arts, but also by the conviction that each generation has a collective responsibility to guard and preserve the priceless heritage entrusted to us.”

The Pope went on to emphasize “the potential of the arts, in their many forms, to open minds and hearts to the beauty of creation and the mysterious richness of our life and our human vocation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!