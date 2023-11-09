Catholic World News

Swiss president meets with Pontiff

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 9 with Alain Berset, the president of the Swiss Confederation.

The Vatican reported that the conversation centered on Church-state relations, taking note of the “faithful and professional service rendered to the Holy Father by the Pontifical Swiss Guard.” Other topics of discussion included the fighting in Ukraine and in Israel, conflicts in Africa, and the cause of international peace.

