Cardinal Dolan defends ‘culture warriors’

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We like ‘cultural warriors’ when they are on our side; we are not so pleased when they take on issues not on our agenda,” writes Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York.

“St. Paul can come across as a ‘culture warrior,’ he adds. “And Jesus was hardly sugary sweet when he warned his disciples that ‘the world will hate you as it hated me.’”

