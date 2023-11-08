Catholic World News

Catholic religious murdered in Cameroon

November 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Brother Cyprian Ngeh, the director of a Catholic medical clinic in Cameroon, was murdered on November 7. Brother Ngeh was attacked and stabbed to death on the road in Bamenda, in the northwest of Cameroon, an English-speaking region that has seen conflict between separatists and the central government.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!